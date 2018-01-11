South Carolina governor posts $1 million fundraising haul

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster raised just over $1 million in the final quarter of 2017, ending the year with almost $2.6 million cash on hand.

That’s according to online records from the State Ethics Commission.

The figure marked the Republican incumbent’s best quarterly fundraising report since taking over the governorship nearly a year ago. McMaster’s campaign says 72 percent of those contributions came from in-state donors.

Former state labor chief Catherine Templeton is challenging McMaster for the Republican nomination. She brought in $720,000 in the same time period, nearly 80 percent of which was raised in-state.

Templeton ended the year with $2.3 million on hand.

On the Democratic side, state Rep. James Smith brought in more than $525,000 last quarter. Phil Noble raised almost $98,000.