South Carolina Counties received more than $209 M in property taxes from SCANA, subsidiaries in 2017

CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) – SCANA Corporation and its subsidiaries paid South Carolina counties more than $209 million in property taxes for property assessed in 2017.

“These funds are essential to the counties throughout the state,” said Iris Griffin, chief financial officer for SCANA. “From funding local law enforcement agencies and helping students receive a quality education, to maintaining public streets and roadways, these dollars help residents of South Carolina in very meaningful ways.”

Lexington County received the largest payment, more than $41.8 million, followed by Richland County with more than $40.3 million. Substantial tax payments included (approximations):

Aiken County – $10.1 million

Allendale County – $1.5 million

Bamberg County – $2.0 million

Barnwell County – $2.1 million

Beaufort County – $6.8 million

Berkeley County – $10.0 million

Charleston County – $20.9 million

Colleton County – $3.1 million

Dorchester County – $6.2 million

Edgefield County – $1.6 million

Fairfield County – $29.8 million

Florence County – $1.3 million

Hampton County – $2.9 million

Horry County – $1.1 million

Jasper County – $6.1 million

Lexington County – $41.8 million

Orangeburg County – $14.9 million

Richland County – $40.3 million

Saluda County – $1.4 million

Sumter County – $1.1 million