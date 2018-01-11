School bus catches fire in North Charleston after hitting power pole

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — An investigation is underway after a school bus caught on fire Thursday morning in North Charleston.

Officials say the incident happened in the 5600 block of Dorchester Road on January 11.

The driver hit a pole in the Eden Oak Shopping Center and as a result, a fire started, according to police spokesman Spencer Pryor.

“A Durham School Services mechanic determined the collision caused a fire to start on the front left side of the exterior of the bus,” according to Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt

All of the students safely exited the bus, and were checked out by EMS, Pruitt added.

The students were then transported to school by another bus.

The North Charleston Police and Fire Departments both responded.

