Roman candle starts house fire; investigators search for suspects

SUMTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the people responsible for starting a house fire with fireworks.

At around 12 p.m. on January 1, a group of unidentified people, in a small black or dark sedan driving down Curtis Drive in Sumter, shot fireworks out the window of their moving vehicle.

The incident resulted in a house fire to a home near the intersection of Curtis Drive and Jordan Street, according to officials.

The disabled occupant inside was unable to escape on his own but was rescued.

The fire caused significant damage to the home and the victim also suffered severe health complications from the fire and smoke.

The individuals are wanted for questing in relating to the fire and the resulting injury to the occupant.

Investigators are seeking information on those individuals and asking the community to assist with any information.

Contact Investigator R. Stewart at 803-436-2040 or CrimeStoppers at 803-436-2718 or 1-888-CRIMESC.

