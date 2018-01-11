RESTAURANT REPORT CARD: 1 C grade in Mount Pleasant for the first week of 2018

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) — The Department of Health and Environmental Control already has given 50 A grades to Charleston County restaurants this new year. But, inspectors have also given out some lower grades.

On January 9th, a DHEC inspector visited Shem Creek Bar and Grill in Mount Pleasant and gave it a C grade.

Some of the violations include:

-The facility’s shellstock tags did not meet requirements.

-A photo of hoses in the ice machine included in the report shows black matter. The report also says the ice machine had black mold.

-The DHEC inspector also observed rodent droppings.

-The back door did not close properly.

-Another photo shows ice build-up on the freezer floor and shelves.

Another inspection will be performed by January 12. The inspector may change the grade depending on the corrective actions taken.