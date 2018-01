SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Norfolk Southern has closed a railroad crossing in Summerville.

According to the Dorchester County Government, the Hickory St. railroad crossing is closed for maintenance.

.@nscorp has closed the Hickory St. railroad crossing in Summerville for maintenance. The crossing is expected to be closed for 2-3 hours. Motorists are advised to take an alternate route. — Dorchester County (@DorchesterSCGov) January 11, 2018

Meantime, the railroad crossing on Cedar St. is also closed. Both crossings are expected to be closed for 2-4 hours. Motorists are being detoured to Main St. and/or Maple St.

The railroad crossing on Cedar St. is also closed. Both crossings are expected to be closed for 2-4 hours. Motorist are being detoured to Main St. and/or Maple St. https://t.co/K0Sut2CIBJ — Dorchester County (@DorchesterSCGov) January 11, 2018

Drive Time Traffic