Midlands father charged with abusing infant daughter who suffered permanent brain damage

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Columbia father is charged with abusing his infant daughter after medical professionals said the baby suffered extensive injuries causing her to permanently lose function in the right half of her brain, according to officials.

Robert Marvin Ray, 31, is charged with abuse to inflict great bodily injury upon a child, according to arrest warrants.

“Ray originally told investigators his 8-month-old daughter fell out of a swing and landed on her head Jan. 6,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.

“However, medical professionals said the injuries were not consistent with a fall but were consistent with child abuse. An injured child is one of the most difficult things we see in law enforcement, and our detectives worked hard to find the answers in this case.”

Ray’s daughter also suffered injuries to her leg, face, ears, and brain, according to Koon.

A judge has set a $25,000 bond for Ray. The judge has also ordered that Ray not have unsupervised visits with his children