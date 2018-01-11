Mary B’s frozen biscuits recalled due to listeria concerns

PENSACOLA, Fla. (KXAN) — The company who makes Mary B’s brand biscuits are issuing a recall on the item due to potential contamination with listeria. The problem was discovered in a product sampling conducted by an outside co-packer, who manufactured the product.

The products affected are the frozen bagged biscuits with a “best if used by” before Sept. 23, 2018 and with the letter “M” immediately after the date are included in the recall.

The biscuits were distributed to numerous states, including South Carolina, and sold at various retail stores.

The company says no illnesses have been reported with the recalled items. Customers can return the recalled items to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The UPC codes listed are the ones under a recall:

UPC# Description Count Per Package
2059300007  MARY B’S JUMBO BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 35OZ  10 / 3.5OZ
2059300015 MARY B’S BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 26.4OZ  12 / 2.2OZ
2059300018 MARY B’S SOUTHERNMADE BISCUITS 26.4OZ  12 / 2.2OZ
2059300020 MARY B’S BUTTERMILK VALUE PACK BISCUITS 44OZ  20 / 2.2OZ
2059300021 MARY B’S SOUTHERNMADE VALUE PACK BISCUITS 44OZ  20 / 2.2OZ
2059300022 MARY B’s BUTTERMILK TEA BISCUITS 24OZ  24 / 1OZ
2059300023 MARY B’S BUTTERTASTE VALUE PACK BISCUITS 44OZ  20 / 2.2OZ
2059300028 MARY B’S THIN BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 28.6OZ  22 / 1.3OZ
2059300033 MARY B’S BUTTERMILK FAMILY PACK BISCUITS 60OZ  30 / 2OZ
2059300034 MARY B’S SOUTHERNMADE FAMILY PACK BISCUITS 60OZ  30 / 2OZ
2059300035 MARY B’S BUTTERTASTE FAMILY PACK BISCUITS 60OZ  30 / 2OZ
2059383000 MARY B’S BUTTERMILK 0 TRANS FAT 220CT BULK BISCUITS  220 / 2.2OZ
2059383004 MARY B’S BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 220CT BULK BISCUITS  220 / 2.2OZ
2059387000 MARY B’S MADE WITH WHOLE GRAIN 220CT BULK BISCUITS  220 / 2.2OZ
3059320583 MARY B’S 3.5 OZ JUMBO BUTTERMILK 144CT BULK BISCUITS  144 / 3.5OZ

 

