Mary B’s frozen biscuits recalled due to listeria concerns

PENSACOLA, Fla. (KXAN) — The company who makes Mary B’s brand biscuits are issuing a recall on the item due to potential contamination with listeria. The problem was discovered in a product sampling conducted by an outside co-packer, who manufactured the product.

The products affected are the frozen bagged biscuits with a “best if used by” before Sept. 23, 2018 and with the letter “M” immediately after the date are included in the recall.

The biscuits were distributed to numerous states, including South Carolina, and sold at various retail stores.

The company says no illnesses have been reported with the recalled items. Customers can return the recalled items to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The UPC codes listed are the ones under a recall:

UPC# Description Count Per Package 2059300007 MARY B’S JUMBO BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 35OZ 10 / 3.5OZ 2059300015 MARY B’S BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 26.4OZ 12 / 2.2OZ 2059300018 MARY B’S SOUTHERNMADE BISCUITS 26.4OZ 12 / 2.2OZ 2059300020 MARY B’S BUTTERMILK VALUE PACK BISCUITS 44OZ 20 / 2.2OZ 2059300021 MARY B’S SOUTHERNMADE VALUE PACK BISCUITS 44OZ 20 / 2.2OZ 2059300022 MARY B’s BUTTERMILK TEA BISCUITS 24OZ 24 / 1OZ 2059300023 MARY B’S BUTTERTASTE VALUE PACK BISCUITS 44OZ 20 / 2.2OZ 2059300028 MARY B’S THIN BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 28.6OZ 22 / 1.3OZ 2059300033 MARY B’S BUTTERMILK FAMILY PACK BISCUITS 60OZ 30 / 2OZ 2059300034 MARY B’S SOUTHERNMADE FAMILY PACK BISCUITS 60OZ 30 / 2OZ 2059300035 MARY B’S BUTTERTASTE FAMILY PACK BISCUITS 60OZ 30 / 2OZ 2059383000 MARY B’S BUTTERMILK 0 TRANS FAT 220CT BULK BISCUITS 220 / 2.2OZ 2059383004 MARY B’S BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 220CT BULK BISCUITS 220 / 2.2OZ 2059387000 MARY B’S MADE WITH WHOLE GRAIN 220CT BULK BISCUITS 220 / 2.2OZ 3059320583 MARY B’S 3.5 OZ JUMBO BUTTERMILK 144CT BULK BISCUITS 144 / 3.5OZ