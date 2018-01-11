Mary B’s frozen biscuits recalled due to listeria concerns

PENSACOLA, Fla. (KXAN) — The company who makes Mary B’s brand biscuits are issuing a recall on the item due to potential contamination with listeria. The problem was discovered in a product sampling conducted by an outside co-packer, who manufactured the product.
The products affected are the frozen bagged biscuits with a “best if used by” before Sept. 23, 2018 and with the letter “M” immediately after the date are included in the recall.
The biscuits were distributed to numerous states, including South Carolina, and sold at various retail stores.
The company says no illnesses have been reported with the recalled items. Customers can return the recalled items to the place of purchase for a full refund.
The UPC codes listed are the ones under a recall:
|UPC#
|Description
|Count Per Package
|2059300007
|MARY B’S JUMBO BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 35OZ
|10 / 3.5OZ
|2059300015
|MARY B’S BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 26.4OZ
|12 / 2.2OZ
|2059300018
|MARY B’S SOUTHERNMADE BISCUITS 26.4OZ
|12 / 2.2OZ
|2059300020
|MARY B’S BUTTERMILK VALUE PACK BISCUITS 44OZ
|20 / 2.2OZ
|2059300021
|MARY B’S SOUTHERNMADE VALUE PACK BISCUITS 44OZ
|20 / 2.2OZ
|2059300022
|MARY B’s BUTTERMILK TEA BISCUITS 24OZ
|24 / 1OZ
|2059300023
|MARY B’S BUTTERTASTE VALUE PACK BISCUITS 44OZ
|20 / 2.2OZ
|2059300028
|MARY B’S THIN BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 28.6OZ
|22 / 1.3OZ
|2059300033
|MARY B’S BUTTERMILK FAMILY PACK BISCUITS 60OZ
|30 / 2OZ
|2059300034
|MARY B’S SOUTHERNMADE FAMILY PACK BISCUITS 60OZ
|30 / 2OZ
|2059300035
|MARY B’S BUTTERTASTE FAMILY PACK BISCUITS 60OZ
|30 / 2OZ
|2059383000
|MARY B’S BUTTERMILK 0 TRANS FAT 220CT BULK BISCUITS
|220 / 2.2OZ
|2059383004
|MARY B’S BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 220CT BULK BISCUITS
|220 / 2.2OZ
|2059387000
|MARY B’S MADE WITH WHOLE GRAIN 220CT BULK BISCUITS
|220 / 2.2OZ
|3059320583
|MARY B’S 3.5 OZ JUMBO BUTTERMILK 144CT BULK BISCUITS
|144 / 3.5OZ