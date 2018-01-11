Ladson teacher accused of relationship with preteen fired from Oakbrook Middle

Related Coverage Middle school teacher faces Criminal Sexual Conduct charges

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Dorchester County middle school teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 12-year-old student is no longer employed by the district.

Allison Leigh Chilton, 27, of Manning, was arrested Tuesday. She is charged with criminal solicitation of a minor and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

The Clarendon County native was a special education teacher at Oakbrook Middle School in Ladson.

Chilton “is no longer employed in Dorchester School District Two effective today, January 11, 2018,” according to district spokeswoman Pat Raynor.

The girl’s father believes Chilton started having an inappropriate relationship with his daughter while she was in 7th grade. She is accused of kissing and sending sexual text messages to the girl over several months.

Chilton has worked for the district since 2013.

