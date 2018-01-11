Ice cream recall affects several local stores

An ice cream recall is affecting several store chains across the country, including Aldi, Bi-Lo and Dollar Tree.

Fieldbrook Foods Corporation has issued a voluntary recall of all orange cream bars and chocolate coated vanilla ice cream bars that were produced in 2017 on one line of a plant near Buffalo, New York.

The products are being recalled due to the possibility that they may be contaminated with Listeria, a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.

To date, no illnesses have been reported in connection to the recall.

The affected products were sold under the Sundae Shoppe brand at Aldi, the Southern Home Brand at Bi-Lo, and the Party Treat brand at Dollar Tree.

Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to return them for a full refund.

Fieldbrook Foods has suspended production and distribution of all products produced on the affected production line while it works with the Food and Drug Administration to fully investigate the source of the problem.

Click here for more information.