House OKs foreign surveillance program

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. intelligence services are enacting a mandate from President Donald Trump to establish guidelines on “unmasking” the identities of U.S. citizens in intelligence reports.

Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats on Thursday signed a measure that for the first time established guidance for the entire intelligence community. It directs civilian and military agencies to establish plans within 90 days in consultation with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Secretary of Defense James Mattis.

The measure aims to more tightly restrict how the names of Americans kept secret in intelligence reports can be revealed, particularly during presidential transitions. The move follows unsubstantiated charges by President Donald Trump that his predecessor’s administration spied on his campaign and improperly “unmasked” the identities of his associates during the 2016 presidential campaign and transition.