Georgetown County deputies investigate grocery store armed robbery

ANDREWS, S.C. (WBTW) – Georgetown County deputies are investigating an armed robbery that took place at an Andrews grocery store Thursday morning.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Office Jason Lesley says a suspected armed robber walked into Deep Grocery, located at 2404 Georgetown Highway, shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday. Deputies say the suspect waved a weapon, although they did not say what the weapon was. After demanding money, the suspect fled the scene.
There were no injuries reported, confirms Lesley.

Information from the sheriff’s office did not identify if the suspect was male or female or give a suspect description.

