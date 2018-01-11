Former North Charleston mayor John E. Bourne Jr. dies

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston’s first mayor died Thursday morning, according to a family spokesman.

John E. Bourne Jr. passed away at his home, according to Rev. Rob Dewey with the Lowcountry Community Chaplaincy.

He says Bourne’s death was expected.

Bourne served as mayor from 1972-1991.

In 1991, Bourne, Jr., lost his bid for a sixth term as mayor to Bobby Kinard, who became the city’s second mayor. Following Bobby Kinard’s resignation in 1994, current mayor Keith Summey was elected the city’s third mayor to fill the vacant seat.

Bourne, Jr.’s grandson Duncan Padgett III, posted the following message on social media.

The world knew him as Mayor John E. Bourne Jr., the founding mayor of North Charleston. To me, he was and will always be “Pop”. I have spent the majority of last year sharing my lunchtime with him every Tuesday and am thankful that I had that opportunity. He was a wonderful Grand-Father, he gave me opportunities that I doubt many people could ever dream of. I have shaken the hands of three U.S. Presidents, been to Washington D.C. for inaugurations or balls of one form or another, I have been able to swing from a rope and plummet into the waters of Lake Moultrie, laughing the whole way down. I have been able to watch the Stingrays win hockey games in a coliseum knowing that the facility wouldn’t have existed without Pop. The same goes for shopping at Tanger, going into the lobby of any of the hotels in that area, or driving on 526 over the Don Holt Bridge. I have so many stories of things he did either as Mayor or Paternal leader. The city of North Charleston owes its existence to his planning and dedication. When he was in City Hall, he was the Mayor 100%. When he was home, he was Pop 100%. I will share one bit of his wisdom with you… He told me that when he had an idea, as long as he kept it in his head, he could make changes, additions, deletions, or come up with something altogether different. But the moment he opened his mouth, he was committed one way or the other. That skill is one I think is a rare find in today’s society. I will miss him, we all will. Aside from his wisdom and accomplishments, I loved this man. He was an excellent mentor and I mourn his passing.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.