Berkeley Co. inmates to clean gun range

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office plans to send some of its inmates to a gun range to pick up garbage.

That is according to a Facebook message posted by the department on Wednesday.

The news came after the U.S. Forest Service released a statement saying the Boggy Head Rifle Range was closed because of piles of trash left by visitors.

The Forest Service asked for volunteers to clean up the mess and haul the trash to a recycling center.

A short time later, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office announced that it would be sending an inmate work detail to help.

 

