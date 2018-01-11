65-year-old SC DOT worker dies after slipping, falling on snow and ice

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the South Carolina Department of Transportation worker who died after slipping and falling on ice and snow on Friday, January 5.

According to Coroner Bill Salisbury, the victim is Clyde McCants, 65, of Bonneau.

Authorities say the incident happened in the DOT parking area while he was at work.

Medics transported McCants to a local hospital where he died on Tuesday, January 9.

An investigation conducted by the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office found the death was accidental and he died from head trauma.

