Mount Pleasant mother warns of potential child predator

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) — Tuesday afternoon, Jennifer Hester called Mount Pleasant Police after a suspicious white van was circling her neighborhood.

According to the incident report, Hester’s children told her that they were approached by the man in the van and that, “he asked them if they wanted to come see his dog in the van.”

The children denied the man and reported the incident to their mother. They also said the man seemed intoxicated.

Hester also advised police that he neighbor had seen the van “driving recklessly”.

The report says the children describe the man as being a while man in his 40’s with curly brown hair. The van was pulling a red boat trailer. In a Facebook post, Hester describes the van as a Dodge Caravan.

Hester told News 2 this occurred in the Somerset Oaks neighborhood off of Lieben Rd, and she now wants other parents to be on the look-out.

