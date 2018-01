Charleston police charged Cornelius Robert Jenkins, 27, with 1st degree burglary after a late night standoff Tuesday.

Authorities say Jenkins barricaded himself in a house on Gunn Ave. around 10 p.m. after a foot chase. The chase began after an officer tried to arrest Jenkins on an active warrant.

The SWAT team and other units raced to the scene. Eventually, Jenkins surrendered and was taken to the Charleston County Detention Center.