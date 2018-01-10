Long time Charleston business owner passes away

Henry Berlin, 93, well-known owner of Berlin’s on King street, passed away Wednesday.

Berlin was born August 19th, 1924 in Charleston. He was a United States Navy Veteran, serving during WWII. Henry was the president of Berlin Brothers and ran Berlins Clothing for over 70 years.

Henry was instrumental in the revitalization of King Street, working tirelessly for his beloved city of Charleston, before getting involved in politics, serving on city council in the 1980’s.

Back in December, Mayor John Tecklenburg dedicated a portion of King Street, between Queen and Broad to him. It is now known as “Henry Berlin block.”

Henry was a founder of the Coastal Carolina Fair, and he served on many boards, including: American Red Cross, American Cancer Society, Hollings Cancer Center, Exchange Club, a proud member of The Hibernian Society, and Spoleto Founding Committee.

Henry was known for his quick wit, winning smile and generous spirit. He will be missed by his family and many friends across the nation.

In addition to his wife, Terry of Charleston, he is survived by his son, Steven Brown Berlin (Carolyn) of Mount Pleasant, SC; two daughters: Elaine Berlin and Ellen Berlin (Fred Fox), both of Charleston, SC; and two grandsons: Benjamin and Jacob Berlin. He was preceded in death by his son, Brian David Berlin.

His graveside service will be held Thursday, January 11, 2018 in Brith Sholom Beth Israel Cemetery (Maryville), Sycamore Avenue at 3:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MUSC Hollings Oncology, 18 Bee Street, Charleston, SC 29425 or Brith Sholom Beth Israel Synagogue, 182 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston, SC 29403.

Berlin’s will be closed on Thursday for the funeral service.