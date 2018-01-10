Hundreds of opportunities available at Charleston career fair

By Published: Updated:

Are you looking for a new job? A Career Fair is taking place Thursday, January 11th.

The career fair is free and open to all job seekers. It’s taking place from 11am-2pm at the Hilton Garden Inn on International boulevard near the airport.

  • Hundreds of opportunities
  • Take your career to the next level
  • Meet employers face to face
  • Interview opportunities
  • Apply for jobs at the event
  • Get hired while there

Employers registered to attend are; Amerilife and Health, MCS Recruitment, Serco, US Auto Sales, Bishop Gadsden and Student Transportation. A few of the positions listed are Bus Driver, Sales Consultants, Managers-In-Training, Insurance, General Labor, Warehouse Positions, Installation Technicians, Plumbers, Deliver Drivers and more.

For more information, call 877-561-5627, email contact@ncfairs.com or click here.

