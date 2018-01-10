Hundreds of opportunities available at Charleston career fair

Are you looking for a new job? A Career Fair is taking place Thursday, January 11th.

The career fair is free and open to all job seekers. It’s taking place from 11am-2pm at the Hilton Garden Inn on International boulevard near the airport.

Hundreds of opportunities

Take your career to the next level

Meet employers face to face

Interview opportunities

Apply for jobs at the event

Get hired while there

Employers registered to attend are; Amerilife and Health, MCS Recruitment, Serco, US Auto Sales, Bishop Gadsden and Student Transportation. A few of the positions listed are Bus Driver, Sales Consultants, Managers-In-Training, Insurance, General Labor, Warehouse Positions, Installation Technicians, Plumbers, Deliver Drivers and more.

For more information, call 877-561-5627, email contact@ncfairs.com or click here.