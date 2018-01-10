High chair recall tied to possible fall hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has published a recall for certain Skip Hop brand high chairs.

The recall is for Tuo Convertible High Chairs purchased between December 2016 and September 2017.

Acrording to the CPSC, Skip Hop has received 13 reports of the legs on the high chairs detaching, resulting in two reports of bruises to children.

The chairs were sold at Babies “R” Us, Target, Kohl’s, Dillards, Amazon.com, Skiphop.com and other children specialty stores nationwide.

The affected style numbers are 304200 and 204200CN with date codes (found on the back of the chair) of HH102016, HH11/2016, HH3/2017 and HH4/2017.

Owners are being urged to stop using the products immediate, and contact Skip Hop for a free replacement.

