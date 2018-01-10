Free health expo begins in Charleston

The Charleston Health and Wellness Expo begins Wednesday at the Gaillard Center.

The team behind the Cooper River Bridge Run teamed up with city leaders to host the free two-day event.

“The Expo will be even bigger this year than last year,” said Janis Newton, director of the MUSC Wellness Center. “It makes a statement for Charleston, that it’s not only about tourism, beauty and history but that we care about the health of our community.”

Representatives from the Medical University of South Carolina and other facilities will be on hand to offer a wide variety of services including flu shots, health tests, cooking demonstrations, and even massages.

“January, right before the Charleston Marathon, is the perfect time to inform the community of the necessary steps needed to live a healthy lifestyle, and to connect the community with the appropriate services,” said Julian Smith, director of the Cooper River Bridge Run. “We hope the community takes advantage of this incredible opportunity to kick start 2018 with a healthy outlook.”

The Charleston Health and Wellness Expo runs Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

