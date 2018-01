Former South Carolina first lady Jenny Sanford is ready to tie the knot again.

About 8 years after divorcing then-Governor Mark Sanford, who publicly admitted an affair with a woman in Argentina, Jenny Sanford posted the below picture on Instagram with the caption “…yes!”



Her fiance is investment banker Andy McKay.

Jenny Sanford told News 2’s Carolyn Murray “Andy and I are planning to wed this spring. He is a good man and I am so excited!”