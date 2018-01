An early morning crash claimed the life of a driver in Colleton County on Wednesday.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2003 Freightliner box truck veered off of I-95 just after midnight and collided with several trees about a mile north of the LowCountry Highway exit.

The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, became trapped in the vehicle and died at the scene.

A passenger in the truck escaped and was taken to Trident Medical Center.