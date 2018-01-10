Charleston’s water conservation request lifted

Related Coverage Charleston Water Works asks customers to conserve water this week

The Charleston Water System (CWS) lifted its voluntary water conservation request as of 3 p.m. January 10, 2018. The conservation action was initiated Sunday, January 7 to help the utility maintain proper operation of its water distribution system while faced with an increase in residential leaks and water main breaks caused by recent weather conditions.

“Water conservation, coupled with the quick repair of leaks, helped us maintain system pressure and high water quality during and after the recent severe weather swings in Charleston,” said Kin Hill, CEO at CWS. “We sincerely appreciate that our customers took action, and their efforts made a difference.”

CWS typically produces about 60 million gallons of drinking water a day (MGD) for consumption by more than 450,000 recipients across the Charleston area. On Monday, January 8, water demand reached 94 MGD due to added strain from residential and water main leaks. That level was below the record demand reached of 105 MGD in December, 1989, which occurred during a similar week of sub-freezing cold temperatures. As of 3 p.m. today, demand had returned to 58 MGD.

CWS customers with emergencies are urged to call (843) 727-6800 for an immediate response 24 hours a day. Emergencies should not be reported via social media, as a full description of the problem is best communicated to their customer service team who can fully assess and respond to the situation.