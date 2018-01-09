WATCH: Whale saves diver from potential shark attack

(WFLA) — A video making its way around the internet shows a humpback whale protecting a woman from a threatening shark.

According to The Daily Mirror, this is the first evidence proving whales’ protective nature.

A whale biologist, Nan Hauser, from Maine was snorkeling alongside the 50,000 lbs. whale when it noticed another underwater visitor lurking nearby.

The whale moved the 63-year-old to keep her away from a large tiger shark by nudging her with its head, tucking her under its giant pectoral fin and even lifting her out of the water at one point.

The video was taken in Cook Islands in the South Pacific back in October and it is now being circulated on social media and by news outlets.