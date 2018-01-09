Video: Teacher questioning administrative pay raises removed from board meeting in handcuffs

ABBEVILLE, La. (KATC/CNN) — A bizarre incident at a school board meeting in Louisiana Monday night after a teacher is removed from the meeting in handcuffs.

And cameras caught it all.

Jim Hummel reports.

Teacher Deyshia Hargrave spoke up during public comment and said, “You’re making our jobs more difficult.”

Her issue was the superintendent’s new contract.

“A superintendent or any person in leadership getting any type of raise–I feel like it’s a slap in the face for the teachers, the cafeteria workers or any other support staff we have.”

She received a warning. It was public comment only, not a question and answer session–although board officials were answering her questions. After being called on a second time, a city marshal stepped in.

Hargrave reportedly left the meeting, but in the hallway cuffs were placed on her.

Superintendent Jerome Puyau reportedly told KATC that no charges were filed against the teacher.

It’s unclear if the deputy marshal was acting on his own accord–of if he was called on to have Hargrave removed.

Her removal did not go unnoticed, and one female board member said, “What happened here tonight. The way that females are treated in Vermilion Parish, I have never seen a man removed from this room. Never. I have never seen a man removed from this room.”

Hargrave has yet to comment on her removal.

Neither has the city marshal’s office, which employs the deputy marshal involved.