Summerville National Guard Armory renovation expected to begin in March

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville is expecting to break ground on the renovation of the National Guard Armory on North Hickory Street in mid to late March.

The town has been working on plans to overhaul the armory and turn it into a community center. The center will be used to host youth and adult sports, fitness classes, art classes, events and more.

The land where the armory is was acquired by the town from the National Guard back in the 2000s in exchange for other land that the town owned. The armory has been vacant ever since.

The renovation is estimated to $3.5 million to $4 million dollars. It will be funded by a bond from a separate project that had additional funds available.

The town’s parks and recreation department manager Doyle Best said that there is not only a need for a recreation center it also is an important building for town residents.

“Back when it was in use a lot of different groups had their proms here or there were concerts here,” said Best. “A lot of community members remember coming to events here so it’s an important part of the community.”

Summerville Town Council still needs to approve the construction of the renovations before the town can move forward with the development of the community center.

Doyle said that he has hopes of opening the renovated armory in late-October 2018.