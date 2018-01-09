Panthers fire offensive coordinator & QB coach

(PANTHERS NEWS RELEASE) – Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Mike Shula and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey have been relieved of their duties, the team announced Tuesday.

Shula spent the past seven seasons (2011-17) with Carolina, working as quarterbacks coach for two seasons (2011-12) before becoming offensive coordinator in 2013.

In 2017, Carolina finished 19th in total offense (323.7), fourth in rushing offense (131.4), 28th in passing (192.3) and 12th in points (22.7).

A veteran of 30 years of coaching, including 26 as an NFL assistant and four as a college head coach, Shula joined the Panthers after four seasons as quarterbacks coach for Jacksonville from 2007-10. He was head coach at the University of Alabama from 2003-06. His previous stops as an NFL assistant include Tampa Bay (1988-90, 1996-99), Miami (1991-92, 2000-02) and Chicago (1993-95).

Dorsey served as quarterbacks coach from 2013-17 following two seasons (2011-12) as a pro scout for Carolina. A former record-setting quarterback at the University of Miami (Fla.), Dorsey played six seasons in the NFL from 2003-08 before finishing his playing career in the CFL in 2010.