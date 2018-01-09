News2 Carolyn Murray asks Oprah about running for office

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Oprah for President, the battlecry heard around the country after the media mogul’s powerful speech during the Golden Globes Awards Sunday night.

Today as the queen of talk continures to field rumors about whether she will run for President. Count on 2’s Carolyn Murray goes back to a conversation she had with Oprah in 2006.

She was in Charleston for her “Live Your Best Life Tour” at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

11 years ago, Carolyn Murray asked her what people are asking her now.

 

