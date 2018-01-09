Middle school teacher faces Criminal Sexual Conduct charges

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a middle school teacher early Tuesday morning around 11 a.m. in Dorchester County.

Allison Chilton was charged with criminal solicitation of a minor and criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

She was a teacher at Oakbrook Middle School.

The teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending outcome of the investigation.

