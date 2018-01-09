Man hospitalized after auto-pedestrian accident in North Charleston

By Published:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) –  Early Tuesday morning, the North Charleston Police Department states that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

The male pedestrian was crossing the westbound lanes of Rivers Ave and walked in front of a Hyundai Sonata in the number one westbound lane. Pryor says, the pedestrian was transported to the hospital for treatment.

At this time no charges have been brought against the vehicle operator. The incident remains under investigation.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s