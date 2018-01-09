Man hospitalized after auto-pedestrian accident in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Early Tuesday morning, the North Charleston Police Department states that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

The male pedestrian was crossing the westbound lanes of Rivers Ave and walked in front of a Hyundai Sonata in the number one westbound lane. Pryor says, the pedestrian was transported to the hospital for treatment.

At this time no charges have been brought against the vehicle operator. The incident remains under investigation.

