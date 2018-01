SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A student has been arrested and charged with Unlawful Communication for threats they made on social media eluding to committing a school shooting.

The juvenile is a student at Summerville High School.

At this time, the investigation is still ongoing.

