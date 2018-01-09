Discount airline, Allegiant, adds service to Charleston

Two more airlines will add flights to and from Charleston International Airport in the coming weeks.

Early Tuesday, low-cost airline Allegiant announced it was adding three new nonstop seasonal routes to Charleston beginning in April.

Fares for the flights from Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh will start as low as $48.

“We’re thrilled to bring our unique brand of ultra-low-cost, nonstop travel to Charleston,” said Lukas Johnson, Allegiant senior vice president of commercial. “Charleston offers beautiful scenery and authentic Southern charm that we know our passengers will enjoy, and we’re excited to be the new carrier of choice to this amazing city.”

According to a news release, the new nonstop routes will operate twice a week, bringing nearly 30,000 passengers to Charleston.

2017 was likely a record year for passenger volume at Charleston International Airport. As of November, more than 3.6 million people had flown in and out of the airport – just short of the year-end record set in 2016.

In December, airport executives expected to hit a new record of 4 million passengers.

“There are more destinations, more planes and bigger planes flying in and out of the airport now than there was just five years ago,” said Paul Campbell, executive director and CEO of the Charleston County Aviation Authority. “Hitting 4 million passengers is a significant milestone for Charleston International. We’ve gone from a small-town airport to a metropolitan airport that plays a vital role in supporting the regional economy.”

In February, Frontier Airlines will offer nonstop flights to Denver and Philadelphia. The low-cost carrier will add Chicago service in May. This spring, American Airlines will add nonstop service to Chicago.