Deputies: Coroner’s employee shot dead after argument

HOPKINS, S.C. (AP) – A coroner’s office in South Carolina is asking a coroner in another county to investigate a shooting death of one of its employees.

Richland County Sheriff’s Lt. Curtis Wilson says the Lexington County Coroner’s Office will investigate the killing of the Richland County coroner’s employee around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in Hopkins.

Wilson says one person was also wounded in the shooting that happened after an argument in the small town east of Columbia.

Wilson released few details about the shooting, not saying if there are any suspects, if any arrests have been made or if the coroner’s employee was shot while performing job duties.

The name of the dead person has not been released.