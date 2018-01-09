Council of Governments extends Regional Transit Framework Plan online meeting until mid-January

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments (BCDCOG) has extended its interactive Regional Transit Framework Plan (RTFP) Online Meeting until Jan. 16.

The eight-month RTFP will look at how we travel across the region and where current and future development patterns are favorable to high-capacity transit services.

“We want as much public input as possible, and the weather of the past week has kept the region’s attention” said BCDCOG Executive Director Ron Mitchum. “We ask everyone to take a few minutes to engage and share this information with friends and neighbors.”

The RTFP will set the stage for how the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester region establishes an exceptional transit network based on hard data about future land use and population and employment growth.

The online meeting is available at: http://www.rtfponlinemeeting.com/