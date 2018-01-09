2017 hits record for costly weather disasters

SAVANNAH, Ga. (NBC News) — A recent study shows 2017 was a record year for costly weather disasters.

The bill? $306 billion, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Unsurprisingly, more than a third of that comes from damage from Hurricane Harvey — a cost of $125 billion.

Tornadoes, wildfires, floods and droughts are also cited in the report.

For the southeast, the NOAA notes the costly damage of the March 14-16 freeze, which wiped out much of the blueberry and peach crops.

The sixteen disasters for 2017 tie the tally of 2011.

But the most costly year for disasters goes to 2005, the year Hurricane Katrina hit.

For more information on the report visit here: NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) U.S. Billion-Dollar Weather and Climate Disasters (2018).