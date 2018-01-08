Suspects try to sell stolen goods valued over $10,000

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – On the morning of January 6th, deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an enclosed trailer having been stolen from a Remi Trail address in the Summerville area of the county. The trailer was loaded with the victim’s painting tools and equipment valued at approx. $10,150.

At noon, the same deputy responded to the Money Man Pawn, located on Farmington Road in Summerville regarding someone trying to pawn a trailer. When deputies arrived, they saw a person later identified as Jody Spencer unloading the trailer and putting the items into a silver minivan. Standing next to the minivan was a person later identified as Jeremy Dean Lacey.

When deputies patted Lacey down, a Taurus Millennium Pro PT111 9mm fell down his pant leg. He was determined to be a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm.

As a result of the investigation, Jody Michael Spencer, age 35 of Newport Place in North Charleston and Jeremy Dean Lacey, age 39 of Newport Place in North Charleston were arrested.

Spencer was charged with receiving stolen goods valued over $10,000.

Lacey was charged with receiving stolen goods valued over $10,000, unlawful carrying of a firearm and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

The trailer and its contents were returned to their rightful owner.

Both were transported to the Hill Finklea Detention Center to await warrant service and a bond hearing.