Local Red Cross volunteer wins National Excellence Award

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Palmetto SC Region of the American Red Cross is proud to announce that a local volunteer has been selected to receive a national award, reserved for the most dedicated employees and volunteers in the organization.

Sandy Klein, who has been a volunteer in the Lowcountry for six years, has received the Presidential Award for Excellence. The award is given each year to American Red Cross employees and volunteers who demonstrate superior job performance aligning with the organization’s priorities and mission.

“Sandy Klein is one of the most caring and passionate people that I have ever met,” said Louise Welch Williams regional chief executive officer. “She motivates us all and is a refreshing reminder that people really do care.”

Klein is a member of the Lowcountry Chapter’s Board of Directors, a passionate member of the Home Fire Preparedness Campaign and a generous donor (donating money to purchase a new emergency response vehicle and a new bloodmobile). Those are just a few of her contributions. What keeps her drawn to the organization, she said, are the people who receive help from the organization every day.

“You hear their stories, and they become part of your family,” said Klein. “It might seem little to someone else: a touch of the hand or a hug, but they feel better. You feel enriched.”

Klein will travel to Washington D.C. on February 28th to receive this award from the Red Cross chief executive officer, Gail McGovern.

She is available tomorrow (January 9) to talk about her experiences with the Red Cross.