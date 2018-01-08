Fire destroys businesses in Holly Hill

A massive fire has destroyed about an entire city block of downtown Holly Hill.

That is according to Holly Hill Police Chief Joshua Detter, who says the blaze consumed at least 4 businesses along Old State Road.

The fire started around 12:30 a.m. on Monday. Hours later, firefighters were still trying to put it out.

It was not immediately clear how the fire began. Chief Detter tells News 2 that no one has been hurt.

He is urging drivers to avoid downtown Holly Hill. After hours of fighting the fire with water, there is some minor flooding in the downtown area. Emergency crews are also concerned about the possibility of the water turning to ice on the road.

News 2 will continue to follow this story as it develops.