Deputies: 2 dead after shooting each other during drug deal

IRMO, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a man buying drugs and the man selling them have killed each other during a shootout in South Carolina.

Richland County deputies said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday during a drug deal at a home in Irmo.

Coroner Gary Watts identified the shooting victims as 23-year-old Tyler Pluchinsky and 21-year-old Davion Allen. Watts says both men were killed by gunshots to the upper body.

Deputies said in a statement a third person at the home was wounded and remains at the hospital.

No arrests have been reported.