Charleston County to offer meetings for citizens interested in working for Mercedes-Benz

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County will host two meetings to connect Charleston County residents with training ahead of the Mercedes-Benz Vans plant expansion opening in the second half of 2018. The meetings are for residents of Charleston County. Manufacturing experience is not required to attend the pre-employment information meetings.

The first meeting will be Thursday, January 18, 2018 at North Charleston High School, located at 1087 East Montague Avenue, North Charleston, S.C. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the session will begin promptly at 6 p.m. Registration is required and space is limited to 800 attendees. All information can be found at www.ChooseCharleston.org.

The second meeting will be held Saturday, January 20, 2018 at St. John’s High School, located at 1518 Main Road, Johns Island, S.C. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the session will begin promptly at 10 a.m. Registration is required and space is limited to 450 attendees. All information can be found at www.ChooseCharleston.org.

Through a partnership with South Carolina Department of Commerce, Trident Technical College, Mercedes-Benz Vans, readySCTM and Charleston County, curriculum and pathways have been created to provide Charleston County residents with the necessary qualifications for manufacturing positions. The meetings will give those interested in working for Mercedes-Benz Vans an opportunity to learn valuable information that could help them attain a position with the company.

The new Mercedes-Benz Vans Sprinter plant is located off Palmetto Commerce Parkway in North Charleston and will continue hiring for body, paint, assembly and maintenance positions throughout 2018, creating up to 1,300 jobs by the end of the decade in Charleston County.

FIVE FAST FACTS

Mercedes-Benz Vans, part of the Daimler Group, is establishing a full production plant in addition to existing assembly operations in North Charleston.

Information meetings will be held for Charleston County residents on January 18 and January 20 to discuss possible career paths at Mercedes-Benz Vans.

Registration is required and information can be found at ChooseCharleston.org

Mercedes-Benz Vans will grow to a team of up to 1,300 by the end of the decade.

Further information of Mercedes-Benz Vans can be found at MBVCharleston.com.