14-year old boy dies from ATV injuries

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A fourteen year old male has died as a result of injuries sustained in a winter weather related incident in the St. George area on January 3, 2018.

Brandon Peacock, of St. George was being pulled on an upside down automobile hood behind a four wheeler ATV. The deceased struck a parked vehicle.

The deceased was transported to Trident Medical Center, and then transferred to Medical University Hospital in Charleston where he was pronounced dead on January 6, 2018.

The Coroner ordered an autopsy of the deceased at The Medical University of South Carolina.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office is investigating.