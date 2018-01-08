$1 million Powerball ticket sold in North Charleston

COLUMBIA, SC (January 8, 2018) – A Powerball® player in North Charleston is holding a ticket worth $1 million this morning and a Summerville player has one worth $150,000.

The $1 million ticket was purchased from The Spinx #351 at 3109 W. Montague Ave. in North Charleston for Saturday night’s drawing.

The North Charleston ticket matched all five white ball numbers drawn. Had the ticket holder purchased PowerPlay® for an extra $1, the $1 million prize would have increased to $2 million.

A Powerball® ticket worth $150,000 was sold at the Sunoco in Summerville at 1525 W. 5th North St. that matched four out of the first five white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number to win. Because this player paid an additional $1 for PowerPlay®, their $50,000 prize tripled to $150,000 when a “3” multiplier was selected.

Powerball® numbers for Saturday, January 6: 12, 29, 30, 33, 61, and Powerball® 26.

Check your tickets. More than to 56,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $1 MILLION. Of these, more than 22,000 players purchased PowerPlay® to see their non-jackpot winnings, excluding the Match 5 prize, multiplied by three. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

The odds of winning $1 million are 1 in 11,688,054, and the odds of winning $150,000 are 1 in 913, 129. The odds of a 3X multiplier being selected are 1 in 3.23, when the jackpot is over $150 million.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is $40 million.

Proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.