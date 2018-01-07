Structure fire in McClellanville at a single story home

MCLLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – At 12:28 p.m. on January 7th, crews responded to a report of a Structure Fire at 1147 Coakley Road, off of Hwy 17.

Crews arrived to this single story home with heavy smoke and fire showing. A fast attack, kept the fire in check, but the home suffered moderate to heavy damage.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Mt. Pleasant Fire provided mutual aid.

