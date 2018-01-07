School closings and delays for Tuesday

By Published: Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The following is a updated list for schooling closings and delays for Monday:

  • Berkeley County School District: will be closed for students on Tuesday, January 9, 2018. The district offices will operate on a two hour delay.
  • Berkeley Industries in Moncks Corner:  will be closed on Tuesday, January 9th.
  • Colleton County School District: Schools and offices will open Tuesday, January 9, 2018, on a two-hour delay.
  • Charleston County School District: will be closed on Tuesday, January 9th. CCSD staff should report an 10 a.m.
  • Georgetown County School District: will operate on a two-hour delay for students on Tuesday, January 9.
  • Mevers School of Excellence: will be open and operating on a 2 hour delay Tuesday, January 9
  • Williamsburg County School District: School will resume on Tuesday, January 9th operating on a 2-hour delay.

