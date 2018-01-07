School closings and delays for Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The following is a updated list for schooling closings and delays for Monday:
- Berkeley County School District: will be closed for students on Tuesday, January 9, 2018. The district offices will operate on a two hour delay.
- Berkeley Industries in Moncks Corner: will be closed on Tuesday, January 9th.
- Colleton County School District: Schools and offices will open Tuesday, January 9, 2018, on a two-hour delay.
- Charleston County School District: will be closed on Tuesday, January 9th. CCSD staff should report an 10 a.m.
- Georgetown County School District: will operate on a two-hour delay for students on Tuesday, January 9.
- Mevers School of Excellence: will be open and operating on a 2 hour delay Tuesday, January 9
- Williamsburg County School District: School will resume on Tuesday, January 9th operating on a 2-hour delay.
