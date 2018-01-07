School closings and delays for Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The following is a updated list for schooling closings and delays for Monday:

Berkeley County School District: will be closed for students on Tuesday, January 9, 2018. The district offices will operate on a two hour delay.

will be closed for students on Tuesday, January 9, 2018. The district offices will operate on a two hour delay. Berkeley Industries in Moncks Corner: will be closed on Tuesday, January 9th.

will be closed on Tuesday, January 9th. Colleton County School District: Schools and offices will open Tuesday, January 9, 2018, on a two-hour delay .

Schools and offices will open Tuesday, January 9, 2018, on a two-hour delay Charleston County School District: will be closed on Tuesday, January 9th. CCSD staff should report an 10 a.m.

will be closed on Tuesday, January 9th. CCSD staff should report an 10 a.m. Georgetown County School District: will operate on a two-hour delay for students on Tuesday, January 9.

will operate on a two-hour delay for students on Tuesday, January 9. Mevers School of Excellence: will be open and operating on a 2 hour delay Tuesday, January 9

will be open and operating on a 2 hour delay Tuesday, January 9 Williamsburg County School District: School will resume on Tuesday, January 9th operating on a 2-hour delay.

