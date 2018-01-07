School closings and delays for Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The following is a updated list for schooling closings and delays for Monday:

Berkeley County School District: Operating on a 2-hour delay

Colleton County School District: schools and offices will remain closed on Monday, January 8. Schools and offices will open Tuesday, January 9, 2018, on a two-hour delay .

Charleston County School District: Staff will report at 10 a.m. on Monday. Students will return back as scheduled on Tuesday.

Charleston Southern University: will open on a two-hour delay on Monday, January 8. All university offices will open at 10 a.m.

Dorchester County School District 2: will be closed on January 8th.

Dorchester School District 4 : will be closed Monday January 8.

Georgetown County School District: will be closed for students, teachers and staff on Monday, January 8.

First Baptist School of Charleston: no school for students on January 8th but it will still be work day for staff.

James Island Christian School: will have a 2-hour delay on Monday, January 8th.

Mevers School of Excellence: will be closed on Monday, January 8th. Staff is still to report at 10 a.m.

Palmetto Christian Academy: will start at 10 a.m. on January 8th.

Pinewood Preparatory School: will remain closed Monday, Jan. 8.

Stepping Stone Academy: will be opening at 9 a.m. on Monday, January 8th.

Williamsburg County School District: will be closed on Monday, January 8. School will resume on Tuesday, January 9th operating on a 2-hour delay.

William-Randolph Christian Preparatory: will be closed Monday

Lowcountry Regional EMS: Council's AM classes are cancelled Monday. PM Courses will occur on their normal schedule. If you are unable to attend PM class safely, please notify your instructor. The Administrative Office will be open at Noon.

BUSINESS:

Meals on Wheels: Closed for Monday, January 8th.

