CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Due to the recent winter weather, the American Red Cross had to cancel 21 blood drives across the state of South Carolina. This means about 625 donations were not collected, during a time of year when the Red Cross typically sees a drop in donations.

With a blood donation needed every two seconds, the Red Cross says there is an urgent need for blood donations now. They can use every blood type, but especially need O- and B-. To find the closest blood drive, click here.