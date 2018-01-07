Pickup truck submerged inside icy pond in Goose Creek

By Published: Updated:

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Goose Creek authorities are responding to a vehicle submerged in a pond off of Red Bank Road.

According to Goose Creek Fire Chief Steve Chapman, it was a Ford pick up truck that was submerged in a retention pond.

Chapman said, that no one was in the vehicle and the driver is not present on scene. They do not know the cause of the accident

The investigating is still on-going.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s