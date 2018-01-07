Pickup truck submerged inside icy pond in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Goose Creek authorities are responding to a vehicle submerged in a pond off of Red Bank Road.

According to Goose Creek Fire Chief Steve Chapman, it was a Ford pick up truck that was submerged in a retention pond.

Chapman said, that no one was in the vehicle and the driver is not present on scene. They do not know the cause of the accident

The investigating is still on-going.

