NC brothers charged with shootings at SC beach resort

By Published:

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) – Two North Carolina men charged with shooting into a strolling crowd in a South Carolina beach town are in jail on attempted murder charges.

Multiple media organizations reported that 19-year-old Keyshawn Steele and 20-year-old Tyrone Steele were denied bond during a hearing Sunday in Myrtle Beach. Each faces six counts of attempted murder.

The brothers from Mount Gilead, North Carolina, are charged in a June shooting that was captured on video and posted on the Internet, where it’s been seen millions of times. Myrtle Beach reacted by installing barricades to keep visitors away from parts of Ocean Boulevard.

Two other North Carolina teens are also facing attempted murder charges for the June 18 shooting, which sprang from a personal scuffle.

