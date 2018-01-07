Joint Base Charleston reopens second runway as of 2 p.m. today

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C.(WCBD) – After airfield snow and ice removal efforts and safety inspections conducted this morning by base operations personnel, the airfield’s Runway 15/33 has reopened for flight operations as of 2 p.m., Jan. 7.

Joint Base, Charleston Aviation Authority and Boeing personnel worked to clear the airfield runways since winter storm Grayson dumped up to 6-inches of snow on the airfield. Both Runways 03/21 and 15/33 are now fully operational.

Joint Base Charleston resumed normal operations on Jan. 6.